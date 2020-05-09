When Upsana Kamineni was getting married to Ram Charan Tej, she had faced a lot of criticism and hatred from the fans of the Mega family. Many have said that she doesn't look like a woman at all and lacks those feminine features.

But, she never responded to any of those comments. This is not because she did not want to, but because she was facing so much of hatred. In an interview she has given to a Tamil news portal, Upasana said, "I was technically challenged then. This was in 2012. So I didn't know that I was being trolled for how I looked then. I never knew that people were making fun of me. Only when later, some of my dear ones told me about it, I came to know. I even heard that they felt sorry for Ram Charan."

Upasana, in the interview, very confidently said that even if she knew about it back then, it wouldn't affect her in any way. "All those who might have passed comments on me. I don't even know who they are and there's no chance that they would know me in person. So no way their comments would affect me."

This youngster is an epitome for the modern and hardworking woman. She inspires many women out there with her creative ideas and helping nature. Besides being an amazing businesswoman, she is a doting daughter in law of the Konidela family, and Megastar Chiranjeevi especially.

She further told in the interview that her wedding with Ram Charan Tej is nothing less than a fairy tale, and added the care and love that she has received from her in-laws has made her feel so lucky.

Upasana, fondly called Upsi by her loved ones, is one of the most followed celebrities across the country and she needs no introduction. Being one of those board members of the Apollo hospitals and Kamineni hospitals, she has helped the needy, always.