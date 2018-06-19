Rapper XXXTentacion, who shot to fame with two back-to-back hit albums, was shot and killed during an apparent robbery outside a motorcycle dealership at around 4 pm local time on Monday in South Florida. The rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was 20.

The rapper was leaving the store when two armed suspects in a dark coloured SUV approached his car and fired, CNN quoted Keyla Concepción, Broward County sheriff department public information officer as saying.

XXXTentacion was rushed to hospital after the incident where he was pronounced dead at 5.39 pm local time. Police are now looking for the two armed suspects. TMZ initially reported that the rapper had "no pulse" following the incident.

"Everyone at Caroline is shocked to learn of the tragic death of Jahseh Onfroy, professionally known as XXXTentacion. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Caroline Records, XXXTentacion's label, said in a statement to Variety.

Who was rapper XXXTentacion?

XXXTentacion a Florida native shot to fame in the last year and a half after his song Look at Me became a sensation on social media and website SoundCloud. His debut song 17 and the followup song "?" gave him the popularity. The "?" song debuted at No.1 of the Billboard 200 chart in March. The song "SAD!" debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

At the age of 20, he became a popular rapper, but his career was embroiled in several controversies, including legal problems. He was awaiting trial for a domestic violence incident that involved his pregnant girlfriend.

Not just domestic violence, his music video Look at Me was slammed for showing a scene in which XXXTentacion is lynching a young white boy, according to CNN. He was also banned on Spotify as a part of its "new hate content and hateful conduct policy." However, the policy was changed after Spotify was slammed by media.

Hours after his death, his songs SAD! and Moonlight took the top two positions on the Spotify playlist.

From Kanye West to Sean Don, several celebrities took to Twitter and Instagram to mourn the death of the 20-year-old rapper. Check out their tweets below: