Actor Jackson Odell, who played the role of Ari Caldwell in ABC's The Goldbergs, was found unresponsive at his home in Tarzana, California, on June 8, but the news of his death came out on Sunday. The 20-year-old's cause of death is not known yet but the Los Angeles County coroner is investigating it.

His family issued a statement confirming the news and said that they will not make any more statements.

"The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday," the statement shared on his Twitter page read. "He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well."

"We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making any more statements," the statement added.

Odell played the role of Caldwell in the first and second season of The Goldbergs. Apart from The Goldbergs, Odell also acted in 2011 released film Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer and in TV series, including The Fosters, Modern Family and iCarly.

He was also a songwriter and singer and had penned original songs for the soundtrack of the 2018 released film Forever My Girl.

Modern Family star Ariel Winter was among the few who mourned his death on Twitter. "Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell. I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old, and he even appeared in an episode of 'Modern Family'," she wrote.

"We didn't talk much as we entered our high school years, but I'm glad I got to spend time with him before his end. Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me. Sending love to his family and friends," she added.

Meanwhile, Odell has joined the long list of celebrities who passed away this year. US celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, fashion designer Kate Spade, Dolores O'Riordan and Avicii's death had earlier shocked everyone in the world.