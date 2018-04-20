Avicii
Swedish DJ Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was found dead in Oman. The Wake Me Up hitmaker was 28 years old and was reportedly found dead on Friday, April 20, his publicist confirmed. The cause of death is still not known.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," publicist Diana Baron said. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Several DJs, musicians, singers and fans have mourned his loss: 

The musician, who was known for several hit songs like Hey Brother and You Make Me was last active on Instagram on April 5 and three days ago on Twitter: 

??It’s always sunny in California??

