Swedish DJ Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was found dead in Oman. The Wake Me Up hitmaker was 28 years old and was reportedly found dead on Friday, April 20, his publicist confirmed. The cause of death is still not known.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," publicist Diana Baron said. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Several DJs, musicians, singers and fans have mourned his loss:

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

RIP @Avicii you will be insanely missed...my deepest condolences to his family. — Dillon Francis (@DILLONFRANCIS) April 20, 2018

Shocked at the very tragic news of @Avicii - thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. — Calum Scott (@calumscott) April 20, 2018

Damn damn damn damn. @Avicii such an inspiration. One of the main reasons I got into dance music. This sucks — Lost Kings (@wearelostkings) April 20, 2018

devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) April 20, 2018

The musician, who was known for several hit songs like Hey Brother and You Make Me was last active on Instagram on April 5 and three days ago on Twitter: