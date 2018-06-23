Vinnie Paul, the drummer and co-founder of metal band Pantera, passed away on Friday night. The band took to Facebook to announce the news of his death, but they did not reveal the cause of his death. He was 54.

"Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away," the statement on the Pantera Facebook page reads. "Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time."

Paul formed the heavy metal band along with his brother Dimebag Darrell in 1981 and the band found success after the second lead singer, Phil Anselmo, joined in. The band earned four Grammy nominations throughout its career in 1995, 1997, 1998 and 2001.

Their album Far Beyond Driven in 1994 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album's first single I'm Broken had earned the first Grammy nomination for the band.