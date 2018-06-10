Anthony Bourdain died at the age of 61 on June 8. The celebrity chef, known for his show Parts Unknown on CNN, was reportedly found dead in his hotel room near Strasbourg, in France.

French authority recently confirmed that there was no evidence of foul play, local news outlets reported. While it was revealed that the renowned TV host hung himself to death, new details have emerged redarding the death scene.

According to the prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region, Bourdain hung himself in the bathroom. Prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny told Associated Press that the Parts Unknown host used a bathrobe belt to commit suicide.

Rocquigny said, "There is no element that makes us suspect that someone came into the room at any moment." He also added that a medical expert concluded no signs of violence on Bourdain's body.

Speaking of his last few days, Anthony's mother Gladys Bourdain told The New York Times that he was gloomy. Bourdain had traveled with his best friend and fellow chef Éric Ripert. Ripert informed Bourdain's mother that "Tony had been in a dark mood these past couple of days," but she did not know what triggered the suicide, further adding:

He had everything. Success beyond his wildest dreams. Money beyond his wildest dreams. He is absolutely the last person in the world I would have ever dreamed would do something like this.

Karen Reynolds, director of CNN PR and Bourdain's longtime publicist for Parts Unknown, painted a different picture to People Magazine. According to her, Bourdain was giddy a week before his death in France.

"When I was working with him last week he was giddy. He was effusive and happy about the Hong Kong episode that was all he could talk about weeks leading up to it, how it was like a high water mark for him," Reynolds said of the episode that his girlfriend Asia Argento directed.

#Firenze @asiaargento La Primavera A post shared by anthonybourdain (@anthonybourdain) on May 24, 2018 at 10:08am PDT

"He was so happy. I didn't talk to him this week but all I know was he was so happy last week. I mean giddy. He was texting me and emailing me which he doesn't normally do about publicity for episodes but he was like, 'This is a high water mark, this is the best thing I've ever done.' He was so excited to be working with Christopher Doyle. I saw nothing that would indicate what happened like why this would happen. We're just floored. A complete shock," she shared.

Following the shocking death, many celebrities, including his girlfriend, took to social media to remember the chef. RIP Anthony Bourdain.