Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is in India on a four-day visit in her capacity as the UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development. She met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital of New Delhi on Monday, May 28, after visiting Yuri Afanasiev, the local coordinator and representative of the UN.

She discussed several issues with the UN representatives and also gave a short speech.

Later, Modi and the Dutch royal are said to have discussed a number of financial initiatives taken by the Indian government in the last few years right from the Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana.

"Queen Maxima appreciated the progress achieved by these initiatives," IANS quoted the Prime Minister's Office as saying.

"Queen Maxima appreciated India's efforts in this direction, through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) scheme and provision of concessional Lines of Credit for development projects abroad, based on the host government's requirements and priorities."

The Dutch royal looked like she was in good spirits and looked radiant in a baby blue sleeveless dress paired with metallic heels, despite the scorching New Delhi heat. She was later seen wrapping up in a printed pashmina.

Who is Queen Maxima?