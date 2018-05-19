Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.Reuters
It is official, Prince Harry is a married man. The royal blood has left behind his bachelor life for the love of his life, Meghan Markle. The former US television actress was last seen in TV show Suits. The royal couple will now be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The couple exchanged their vows at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The ceremony took place at 12 noon, GMT. Meghan Markle looked surreal in her wedding gown designed by British designer, Clare Waight Keller.
The couple have chosen Cleave and Company to make their Wedding rings. "Markle's ring has fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop," the Kensington Palace revealed.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, married the Prince and Markle. Rt Rev David Conner, Dean of Windsor, conducted the service. The Most Reverend Michael Curry, who is the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church (a US branch of the Church of England) gave the address at the occasion.
It was truly a royal affair as Harry was accompanied by his brother Prince William (his best man) at the altar while Meghan walked down the aisle to wed her fiancé by Prince Charles. Meghan's father Thomas Markle was supposed to walk the now royal member down the aisle, however, he backed out of the royal wedding on the grounds of unfit medical condition.
Meghan had the most adorable bridesmaids accompanying her at the wedding. The bride had chosen six bridesmaids which included William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry's goddaughters, Zalie Warren and Florence van Cutsem, Markle's goddaughters, sisters Remi and Rylan Litt, and Ivy Mulroney.
Prince George, Harry's godson, Jasper Dyer and twin brothers Brian and John Mulroney played the role of the page boys at the wedding.
Check out the royal wedding photos here:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.Reuters
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.Getty Images
Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland (unseen) drive down the Long Walk as they arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018Getty Images
