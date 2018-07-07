Balka Suman, a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP, has been accused of sexually abusing two women from his state. The two victims, who are sisters, have not only filed a complaint against Suman but have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The victims, whose identity has been withheld, said that they took the help of two journalists and two advocates to approach the PM.

Who is Balka Suman?

Suman was born on October 18, 1983, in Metlachittapur of Karimnagar District.

He did his schooling from Residential School and Junior College in Karimnagar and the later pursued Ph.D. in English Literature at the Osmania University.

The 34-year-old MP joined politics in 2001 as a TRS member.

He is a member of parliament to the 16th Lok Sabha from Peddapalle (Lok Sabha constituency), Telangana and is one of the youngest MPs from the TRS party.

Suman is also one of the prominent activists in the Telangana statehood campaign and vied hard to fulfill the demands of Telangana people between 2009 and 2014.

His father Balka Suresh is also an influential person and is the chairman of Metpally Agriculture Market Committee.

The allegation

Although the exact date of the incident is not known, the allegations surfaced after the news of the letter leaked on Friday evening (July 6).

The two sisters have said that as Balka is an influential person, they were also harassed by a policeman, who registered an FIR "without mentioning TRS MP Balka Suman in it", reported Deccan Chronicle.

The victims said that the policemen had threatened them with dire consequences if they revealed the "sexual connection" with Suman.

Suman has denied these allegations. He said that the victims had previously morphed his pictures and circulated them on social media, following which they had been arrested in February.