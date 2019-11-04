Whistle, the Telugu version of Bigil, has made better collection than the new release Meeku Matrame Chepta (Meeku Maathrame Cheptha) at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) in its second weekend. Having opened to superb response, Whistle collected over Rs 14 crore gross at the AP/TS box office in the first week. Trade pandits predicted that the new releases Meeku Matrame Chepta and Aaviri, which hit the screens on November 1, would halt its collection in the Telugu states in its second weekend.

But the Telugu version of Bigil remained rock-steady at the ticket counters on its second Friday and it went on to show decent growth on the following days after the new releases garnered mixed talk. Whistle has collected approximately Rs 3.30 crore gross at the AP/TS box office in its second weekend, taking its 10 day total to Rs 17.30 crore gross. Mahesh S Koneru has its theatrical rights for the Telugu states for a whopping price of Rs 10.25 crore and distributed Whistle under his banner East Coast Productions.

The movie has earned Rs 10.48 crore for the distributors in 10 days. The film has not only recovered his investments but also earned good profits for him. It is likely to fetch more money in the coming days. On the other hand, Meeku Matrame Chepta and Aaviri opened to very poor response and failed to collect even half of what Whistle has minted in its second weekend. The movie could not recover even one-third of their distributors' investments in their opening weekend.

Both of them are heading to become disasters at the ticket counters. Made on a budget of Rs 140 crore, Bigil fetched Rs 134 crore for its producers from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The Vijay starrer has collected Rs 250.45 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 10 days. The Atlee-directed film has returned Rs 129 crore to its distributors and it is expected to recover the remaining amount of their investments (Rs 5 crore) by the end of its second week.