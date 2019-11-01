Director Shammeer Sultan's Telugu movie Meeku Matrame Chepta (Meeku Maathrame Cheptha / MMC) starring Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and Vani Bhojan has got mixed review and rating from the audience.

Meeku Matrame Chepta is a romantic comedy film, which has been written and directed by Shammeer Sultan and produced by Vardhan Devarakonda and Vijay Devarakonda under the banner King of the Hill Entertainment. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.00 hours.

Meeku Matrame Chepta story: Rakesh (Tharun Bhascker) works in a TV channel and he falls in love with a doctor (Vani Bhojan). In a bid to woo her, he tells her that he is a teetotaler. But all hell breaks loose when a compromising video of his leaks two days before his wedding. How struggles to keep this secret from her and get married in peace forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Shammeer Sultan has chosen a simple story that is fit for a short-film and he has stretched into a movie to bank heavily on comedy. A few scenes keep you entertained throughout the movie Meeku Matrame Chepta, say the audience.

Performance: Tharun Bhascker, who is making his acting debut, has delivered a good performance in Meeku Matrame Chepta and his impeccable comedy timing is the highlight of the film. Vani Bhojan, Abhinav Gomatam, Naveen George Thomas, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Avantika Mishra, Vinay Varma and Pavani Gangireddy have also done justice to their roles and they are among the assets of the movie, says the audience.

Technical: Meeku Matrame Chepta has poor production values compound the effect. Sivakumar's music and Mathan Gunadeva's cinematography are the attraction on the technical front, add the viewers.

Meeku Matrame Chepta review live updates: We bring you some viewers' responses to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's reactions.

SubhashKJha @SubhashK_Jha

'Guy Ritchie goes Telugu in #MeekuMaathrameCheptha.This cyberage satire is original, clever, smart and funny.'3 and a half stars.

Syeraa @ramsharan94

Done with 1st half Comedy #MeekuMaathrameCheptha Overall a Fun ride! Worth a watch! #MeekuMaathrameCheptha

Venkatmr @venkatmr1

Guys don't miss the #MeekuMaathrameCheptha fun ride very new fresh feeling .. interesting and interval bang will make you more interesting .. go for it #TharunBhascker #VijayDevarakonda Vijay need more money.. production values are that great #VijayDevarakonda #MeekuMaathrameCheptha

Mirchi9 @Mirchi9

First Half Report: A simple short-film idea is stretched into a movie banking heavily on comedy. Barring a couple of scenes, nothing works. Poor production values compound the effect. #MeekuMaathrameCheptha #MeekuMathrameCheptha #MeekuMathrameChepta #MeekuMaathrameCheptha Review - A Dull and Boring comedy Mirchi9 Rating: 2/5 Overall, #MeekuMaathrameCheptha is based on a small idea that is ideal for either a short or one hour feature. But for a big-screen outing... #MeekuMaathrameChepta

PaniPuri @THEPANIPURI

#MeekuMaathrameCheptha First Half Report - Decent first half Comedy worked out well Tharun and Abhinav acted well Thin story line #VijayDevarakonda #Meekumatramecheptha #anasuyabharadwaj #MeekuMaathrameCheptha Final Report - Average Fare Good Comedy in First Half Weak 2nd Half Tharun & Abhinav Performance Weak Climax Poor production values #Meekumatramechepta #VijayDevarakonda #anasuyabharadwaj #TharunBhasckar #AbhinavGomatam

BlockBuster Friday @BB_Friday

#MeekuMaathrameCheptha 1st Half Report Movie has a tiny concept but is turned into a fairly fun movie until now. Tharun Bhascker's performance is terrific. Decent First Half. Let's see how the 2nd Half of the movie pans out. #MeekuMaathrameCheptha Final Report A silly film on a whole. It has some jokes that work and a twist towards the end but that's about it!! Tharun Bhascker & Abhinav Gomatam gave fantastic performances. It's not available on Netflix or Prime but.... Our Rating - 2.75/5

Bossu @ursmahe_p

Decent watch except 2nd half free mins drag #MeekuMathrameChepta lead roles and BGM Good 1sf half, avg 2nd half. Climax good, overall 1 time watch #Meekumatramecheptha

Weekend Review @cinema_radar

#MeekuMaathrameCheptha Movie Review - For Few Laughs Lead Actors , Comedy , Decent 1st half , Fun Dialogues Cheap Production Values , Thin plot , Weak 2nd half It has few good laughs but Overall it is an Strictly Average watch - 2.5/5 #MeekuMathrameChepta #VijayDeverakonda

CineManiac @sreekar08

#MeekuMathrameChepta #Meekumatramechepta Good first half...Avg second half... overall OK movie...Tarun's acting was good....Abhinav rocked as usual.... Timepass movie

Thebeat @thebeatWrites

#meekumatramechepta #fdfs first half awesome and funny. But going on a single note. Hope they have enough to fill the second half.

Aakashavaani@TheAakashavaani