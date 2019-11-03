Bigil is on a record-breaking spree. After beating the lifetime-collection record of Viswasam, the Vijay-starrer has now become the highest-grossing Tamil flick of 2019 by surpassing the business of Rajinikanth's Petta.

The early estimation coming from the trade trackers indicate that Bigil has grossed over Rs 223 crore in just nine days. It means the Vijay-starrer has shattered the lifetime-collection record of Rajinikanth's Petta which had earned around Rs 222 crore. Bigil had recently beaten the record of Ajith's Viswasam, which is estimated to have earned around Rs 180 crore in its lifetime.

The Atlee Kumar-directorial is the third movie of Vijay to breach into Rs 200-crore mark. It is now

in the seventh place in the list of all-time highest-grossing Tamil movies (straight movies).

Sarkar and Mersal are the top performing movies of Vijay at the worldwide box office by earning Rs 244.8 crore and Rs 243 crore, respectively.

Bigil was released to huge hype on 25 October, two days before Deepavali festival. As per the makers, it saw the light of the day in 4200 screens. The sports drama minted Rs 58 crore on the first day. In the subsequent days, the business has remained stable.

In Tamil Nadu, Bigil has minted over Rs 100 crore with Chennai centre nearly contrbuting close to Rs 10 crore. It has done well in the A, B and C centres.

In overseas centres, Bigil has grossed around Rs 70 crore.

The movie has entered the second weekend with a bang. Rakesh Gowthaman, managing director of Vettri Theatres, revealed about it and tweeted. "The weekend is there & #Bigil ticket pressure is hitting again... All shows in main screen already sold 60% in advance, provided we are giving an additional 7.15 am Spl show on Sunday ...[sic]"