Vijay's Bigil has achieved an important landmark at the Tamil Nadu box office. It has become the eighth Kollywood film to reach Rs 100-crore mark in the state and third film in 2019 to reach the feat.

As per the trade reports, Bigil has minted over Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu. The movie has cashed in on the unprecedented craze around the film backed by the long holiday weekend in the state.

The Tamil Nadu state government had given permission for the special shows which ensured the sports drama to post a big number at the box office. After Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam, Bigil become the third Kollywood flick to mint Rs 100+ crore in Tamil Nadu.

Enthiran, Baahubali 2, Mersal, Sakar, 2.0, Viswasam and Petta are the movies which breached into Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

In Chennai box office alone, Bigil has grossed over Rs 9.25 crore. "The month of October 2019 will end up as our second best month in terms of footfalls after October 2018 @RohiniSilverScr in recent years. Octobers are turning out to be the best of the 12 months with an abundance of public holidays and some great releases over the years. [sic]" Niklesh Surya, who manages Rohini Silver Screens, tweeted, indicating that the month has been good for the cinema mall.

Check out the day-wise break-up of Bigil collection in Chennai:

Day Collection Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

Day 5

Day 6

Day 7 1.79 crore

1.73 crore

1.74 crore

1.72 crore

0.84 crore

0.58 crore

0.53 crore

However, Vijay's Bigil is retaining its mometum and it is evident following fantastic response from cine-goers for advance booking for weekend shows. Rakesh Gowthaman, managing director of Vettri Theatres, revealed about it and tweeted. "The weekend is there & #Bigil ticket pressure is hitting again... All shows in main screen already sold 60% in advance, provided we are giving an additional 7.15 am Spl show on Sunday ...[sic]"

Atlee Kumar-directorial, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, has minted over Rs 210 crore at the worldwide box office.