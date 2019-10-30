It is never easy being a celebrity kid and Nysa Devgn is living proof of that. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's teenage daughter, who is studying in Singapore, has often been subjected to criticism and put under the spotlight for her choice of clothes and fashionable outings.

At Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash, Nysa arrived looking every bit of a diva in a beautiful peach lehenga. Nysa was accompanied by Kajol and brother Yug. Earlier, Ajay Devgn had taken to social media, where he shared a picture of himself with son and daughter and wrote 'This is us'. Nysa's divine lehenga paired up with blush cheeks and highlighted lips accentuated her beautiful features.

While one section of fans went gaga over Nysa's gorgeous looks, another section trolled the 16-year-old girl for wearing 'makeup ki dukaan'. While one user wrote, "Looks like plastic. Ban her when we are banning plastic," another wrote, "Ye bollywood k bachhe achank gore kaise hote jate hai?" Few even brought out the topic of nepotism and wrote, "Like ma, like daughter... Whatever, a Bollywood nepo product on its way." "OMG y so much makeup and that artificial look," "she has done something to her nose," "too much makeup for a young girl," were few other comments left on Nysa's picture.

Angry fans blast trolls

Few even jumped to Nysa's rescue and blasted the trolls saying, "Can't believe the negative comments towards just a teenager. Y'all don't pay her bills so no need to be negative. Spread positivity people it's easier!" Another one wrote, "What an irony jo ladkiya khud hazar kilo makeup lagati hai vo Nysa Devgan has rahi hai. Grow up, you kids."

Ajay Devgn had revealed that he and his family don't pay attention to trolls who make such comments using fake identities. "Jo bhi yeh karte hain, unka mindset bakwaas hota hai (The mindset of people who do these things is rubbish). So we too, don't bother about all that, nor do we pay any heed to such nonsensical comments made through fake identities," Devgn had revealed in an interview with Deccan Chronicle.

"Honestly speaking, those people don't really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling. She (Nysa) used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what," Devgn told IANS.