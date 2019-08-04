Time and again, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's 16-year-old daughter Nysa Devgn often finds herself at the receiving end of trolls who never leave a chance to bully her be it for her skin tone and complexion or her outdoor appearances. And yet again, Nysa was subjected to criticism and this time, for her animated expressions when she was recently spotted at Bandra on Sunday afternoon.

Nysa has undoubtedly inherited her beautiful looks from her good looking parents. She was looking stunning in a white-striped short knee-length dress. It was pouring outside and Nysa looked distressed as she stepped out from a restaurant. However, online users took no time in unnecessarily pull up on the star kid and started throwing nasty comments on her.

From calling her the female version of Ajay Devgn to crying face, trolls were on a full show of their sick mentality that they could never hide. However, there were also a few people who felt sympathized with her saying that star kids really don't get their private space during their outings.

Earlier, while addressing the trolling of his daughter, Ajay Devgn had said that he and his family don't pay attention to trolls who make such comments using fake identities.

"Honestly speaking, those people don't really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling. She (Nysa) used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what," Devgn told IANS.