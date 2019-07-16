It is hard for celeb kids to avoid media glare these days. From being trolled for their outfits to social media posts, these celeb kids are often subjected to intense scrutiny by trolls. And one such celeb kid is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgn.

Time and again, Nysa has been subjected to massive trolling for her outfits and her looks. The star kid who is still a teenager, however, has always carried herself with grace and confidence. A new picture of Nysa Devgn, leaving after a party night with friends has now gone viral. The little diva is seen in a beautiful red polka dress and hair tied in a high-bun. Nysa made a cool and refreshing style statement with her attire.

However, as soon as Nysa spotted the paparazzi, she tried to cover her face and hide from the media. Two of her female friends were seen leaving the venue with the star kid.

Earlier, talking about Nysa being subjected to trolling, Ajay Devgn had told IANS, "Judge me but don't judge my kids. Kajol and I are the actors, judge us; it's because of us, our children are under the spotlight every time. Being judgmental about someone is not a good thing. If I start passing judgement on someone, that person would obviously feel bad, so do my children."

Ajay further said that it makes him feel sad to see his daughter and son facing trolls for his and Kajol's stardom. "Honestly speaking, those people don't really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling," he said.

Talking about how she deals with trolls, Ajay had said, "She (Nysa) used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what," Ajay added.