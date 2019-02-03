Social media, these days, has no longer remained a platform where you can share something without getting judged by millions of people and having a meaningful interaction with them. And if you are a celebrity, you are bound to get splashed with a speck of dirt that is deliberately thrown at you by the people who exist in this virtual world and get away with it quite easily. Every now and then, we come across people who just can't stop themselves from giving away a validation of their sickening mentality to the outer world. And that is exactly what we witnessed when such people started passing racist comments on Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn when she was spotted today, in the wee hours, at the Mumbai airport.

Kajol, who was seen wearing kurti along with a pair of jeans, showed her protective side by holding Nysa's hand while stepping out of the airport. Nysa, on the other hand, was seen wearing an off shoulder long sleeves black coloured top. It was a beautiful and rare sight of Nysa to catch where she was looked simple and casual yet so classy and cool. But people couldn't go beyond their digusting mentality and flooded the social media with cringeworthy and downright inappropriate comments on her skin tone.

Many people even went on to show their obsession towards fairer skin and said that after a few years, the 15-year-old may undergone skin whitening treatment to improve her skin tone. Such racism is a testament to the degree of failure of a collapsing society which never learns the idea of acceptance even in 2019.

Take a look.