Bollywood stars kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter have successfully fulfilled their wish to enter into the industry. And while many other star kids are eyeing on making their Bollywood debut, Ajay Devgn has revealed that his daughter Nysa Devgn has no intentions as of now but may change her mind in the future.

Rumours of Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa making a Bollywood debut have been doing the rounds of the industry for quite a while now. While Kajol had refuted Nysa having any inclination to the starry world of showbiz, Ajay Devgn recently hinted that his daughter is currently studying and she may aspire to become an actress.

"She is not in the country, she is studying right now. As of yet she has no intentions. But she can change her mind," Ajay Devgn was quoted as saying by DNA when asked about rumours of Nysa making her Bollywood debut.

Talking about her 15-year-ol daughter, Kajol had revealed on Koffee With Karan that Ajay Devgn is quite paranoid when it comes to his children and at times gets over possessive. She had revealed that when Nysa goes for a party and comes back late, Ajay sits by the door waiting for her to come back. And comes back inside only once she comes home.

Nysa Devgn is currently completing her higher studies in Singapore at the prestigious United World College of South East Asia and her parents Kajol and Ajay Devgn have reportedly purchased a plush new apartment for her as she wanted to stay on her own rather than the university's boarding facility.