If social media can turn someone from a 'nobody' to an 'overnight sensation', it can also give sleepless nights to many. The virtual army of trolls is known for being especially mean and nasty towards many of the celebrity kids. While they can't stop gushing over Taimur Ali Khan, they can't stop bullying Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter – Nysa Devgn.

Time and again, Nysa has been subjected to criticism for her fashion statements and outdoor appearances. Ajay Devgn has revealed that he and his family don't pay attention to trolls who make such comments using fake identities. "Jo bhi yeh karte hain, unka mindset bakwaas hota hai (The mindset of people who do these things is rubbish). So we too, don't bother about all that, nor do we pay any heed to such nonsensical comments made through fake identities," Devgn had revealed in an interview with Deccan Chronicle.

"Honestly speaking, those people don't really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling. She (Nysa) used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what," Devgn told IANS.

Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal failed to gain any critical appreciation. Ajay, who was last seen playing an extended special appearance in Simmba, has received massive applause his latest offering – De De Pyaar De. Starring Tabu and Rakul Preet, the film has collected huge moolahs at the box-office.

Ajay Devgn is currently busy shooting for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and would also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Due to numerology, later, the name of the film was changed to Tanhaji from Taanaji.