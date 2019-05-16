Ajay Devgn is currently busy promoting his upcoming film De De Pyaar De wherein he is playing the role of a 50-year-old man who is dating a 26-year-old girl played by Rakul Preet Singh which sparks a cold-war between his girlfriend and his ex-wife played by Tabu. In the film, Ajay can be seen romancing a girl half of his age but what happens when gets caught staring at other women by his real life wife Kajol.

When Ajay was asked whether he had been in a similar situation like he lands in the upcoming film, he confessed to in.com that he has been attracted to other women but Kajol would just pass it off with a comment which would be a joke.

"It's just normal to feel," Ajay Devgn said adding that "you can't turn around and say I never felt (that way)."

Tabu, who is a good friend of Ajay, has always complained about not been able to find a partner for herself because of her Drishyam co-star. To which Ajay replied, "She wants a guy like me, which she won't get."

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested the makers of De De Pyaar De to replace an alcohol bottle in a song with a bouquet of flowers.

On its official website, CBFC mentioned that the Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet-starrer was granted a U/A certificate on May 7 after three alterations or cuts.

"Deleted the visuals where (the) heroine holds (an) alcohol bottle and replaced (it) with (the) heroine holding (a) flower bouquet ... in the song 'Vaddi sharaban'," read the details of the cut.

Two more visuals and dialogues have been cut.

One was around half way into the movie. The dialogue "performance better hoti hai" along with the visual have been cut.

The final cut involved the visuals and dialogue "Manju ji ke aalu O ho ho... wahi ache hain..." and "ki yeh sab jhoot hain".

Produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is releasing this Friday.

The film had first courted controversy when the trailer was launched as it featured actor Alok Nath, who was accused in the #MeToo movement.

(With IANS Inputs)