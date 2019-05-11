Shilpa Shetty, who is currently judging the popular kids reality show Super Dancer 3, revealed that she was very upset with Kajol when she had made her debut in Bollywood.

At the start of her acting career, Shilpa Shetty had shared screen with Kajol in the 1993 thriller Baazigar wherein she played the role of her elder sister named Seema who gets killed by her boyfriend Ajay Sharma played by Shah Rukh Khan.

So when Kumar Sanu appeared as a guest on her dance show, Shilpa revealed that she was not happy with Kajol for getting the Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen song, picturized on her. The song, which was sung by Kumar Sanu, had become the chartbuster in the 90s and is still etched in everyone's heart.

And since it was Shilpa's debut film and has black-coloured eyes, she rued that the song should've been picturized on her instead and not Kajol adding that the song didn't even suit her. And the very next moment, Shilpa broke out into laughter leaving everyone in splits.

