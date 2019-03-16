Shilpa Shetty's mother recently got the shock of her life when she received a text from her daughter's phone saying she wants to get separated from husband Raj Kundra.

In the message sent from Shilpa's phone, it was written that she wanted to get separated from Raj as they had a big fight.

While the former actress' mother was panic-struck by the text, it later turned out to be just a prank played by Super Dancer 3 co-judge Anurag Basu.

According to Pinkvilla, during shooting of one of the recent episodes of Super Dancer 3, Anurag caught hold of Shilpa's phone, and sent a text message to her mother without her notice.

Shilpa's mother got extremely panicked after she received the text that stated she wanted to break ties with her husband Raj. While Shilpa remained clueless about the prank initially, she snatched her phone from Anurag and called her mother immediately after co-judge Geeta Kapoor told her about the prank.

"No need to panic Maa. Everything is fine. Anurag dada sent that message from my phone. Don't ever believe if you get any messages that I am pregnant or separating till I myself come and tell you," she told her mom, the report stated. It also stated that Shilpa was baffled by the joke and punched Anurag lightly.

Shilpa got married to business tycoon Raj in 2009, and the two have a son named Viaan. Shilpa has been off from the big screen since a long time now, but she is often seen in various reality shows as mentor or judge.