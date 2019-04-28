Kajol wouldn't have anticipated that she would feel uncomfortable and embarassed in front of a large audience when she decided to be a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show with Karan Johar.

On Saturday's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil asked Karan if he carries a separate suitcase full of underwears while travelling from places to places. Kajol was stunned after listening to Kapil's question and looked on to Karan for validation.

In the beginning, Karan looked quite hesitant after being bowled a googly by Kapil on the show, but later the filmmaker went on to answer the question which made Kajol visibly uncomfortable listening to the awkward details. Karan said that since earlier there were no laundry system in place during outdoor shoots, he had a suitcase filled with a lot of underwears equivalent to the days required for the shoot, use it and throw it each day. He added that he is extremely fond of colourful underwears.

The underwear talk between Kapil and Karan prompted Kajol to close her eyes in embarassment. But Karan didn't stop there. He further went on to ask Kapil about his choice of favourite underwears. Kapil answered Karan's question with his wit and humour saying that he goes with the pattern that keeps changing with time while growing up. And needless to say, everyone broke into laughter.