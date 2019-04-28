Kajol and Karan Johar recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, where KJo made some interesting revelations about the actress. One of those is Kajol having a crush on Akshay Kumar at one point of time.

Karan on the show said that Kajol had a big crush on Akshay, and during the premiere of Henna film, the dusky beauty was all out looking for the handsome hunk. He said that that is when Karan and Kajol's friendship started.

"I met Kajol at another party, at the premiere of Henna movie. Kajol had a big crush on Akshay Kumar and was looking for him at the entire premiere and I was her support then. So both of us were looking for him at the entire event. While we didn't find Akshay, but it was the beginning of our friendship. Both of us stayed in South Mumbai and that's where our friendship developed further," KJo said on the show.

Well, not many people would be aware of this interesting titbit. Karan and Kajol have been good friends for many years now, but their bonding had gone for a toss during box office clash of Ajay Devgn's Shivaay and KJo's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

However, the duo later resolved the issues and are now back as close buddies.