When it comes to Karan Johar, the Dharma Productions' head honcho, never shies away from speaking about his personal experiences be it about his sexual orientation or experiencing 3-4 blowjobs a day. The filmmaker has now revealed that he 'changes 3 underwears a day because he don't like to be in one underwear all the time'.

When Karan Johar recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's radio show 'No Filter Neha', the Julie actress asked him with curiosity that why did he have to carry 14 suitcases during his recent Europian vacation. And Karan candidly revealed, "I was going to London for 3 days which was like oscillating between pre-fall. So, I was confused between winter wear and the end of summer wear. So, it was a bit of trauma.

"I can carry a lot of underwear. Because I don't have time to send them always to the laundry, so I just wear fresh. And I like to change 3 underwears a day because the problem is that I don't like to be in one underwear all the time because it just makes me feel like my inners are suffering and I need to like always reinvent my inners. So there are a lot of underwears, there a lot of socks, a lot of shoes. And that's why there was so much required and that's why those 10 suitcases."

