Rakul Preet Singh has been leaving no stone unturned to ensure that her Bollywood movie De De Pyaar De creates a lot of buzz ahead of its release on Friday, 17 May. The hot and happening girl is actively promoting her movie in all the platforms (digital, TV and print).

Wherever she has gone, the actress has spoken about the movie with confidence and full of enthusiasm. Last but not the least; her dressing sense is winning her appreciation. Unfortunately, one single wrong can sometimes undo all the positive developments around you and Rakul seems to be now in the receiving end for exposing more than she intended at an interview.

Rakul donned a feather white shirt, powder-pink skirt along with Pernia Qureshi's jacket. The actress, no doubt, impressed people with her charming look. But during the interview, she sat cross-legged and exposure of thighs have not gone well with the 'sankari' people, who are now giving lessons to her on sitting postures and asking her to be careful in such outfits even though many are convinced that it was an unintentional move.

It also means she narrowly escaped from an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction. The pictures and videos too are now going viral.

On the professional front, Rakul has paired up with Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De. Going by the promos, she has done an ultra-glamour role in the Hindi film.

Suriya's Tamil film NGK, Sivakarthikeyan's film with R Ravikumar, Rahul Ravindran's Manmadhudu 2 and Ritesh Deshmukh-starrer Bollywood film Marjaavaan are her upcoming flicks.