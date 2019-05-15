Ajay Devgn and Kajol are now a happily married couple with two kids. But the superstar was not at all impressed with the dusky beauty in their first meet.

In an old interview, the De De Pyaar De actor had revealed that he did not like Kajol at all, and was not interested to meet again after their first interaction.

"I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn't very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens," he had told The Pioneer.

However, they eventually did take things forward, and now Ajay is more than happy to have Kajol as his wife.

"We didn't rush through it. As a matter of fact, we never said 'I love you'. An official proposal didn't happen either. We fell in love, grew with each other. We took our time until we were sure that we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together. Marriage, too, was never discussed but was always imminent. It has been more than a decade now. And I owe my success to her. For a man to be successful, it is important that he is at peace at home," he had added.

Ajay and Kajol tied the knot in February 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian style ceremony. They are blessed with daughter Nysa and son Yug.

On the work front, Ajay's latest film De De Pyaar De is set to be released this Friday. It features Rakul Preet and Tabu as the female leads. The romantic comedy will present Rakul as Ajay's onscreen lady love, and Tabu as his ex-wife.