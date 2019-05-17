Rating De De Pyaar De

Romantic comedies are always a delight to watch, of course only if well-made, and De De Pyaar De is no exception. Despite being silly at various parts, it has a good balance of humour, romance and emotion.

STORYLINE

Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a rich 50-year-old man who is separated from his wife Manjana (Tabu), accidentally comes across a gorgeous 26-year-old girl Aisha (Rakul Preet Singh) in London. Despite their massive age gap and difference in personalities, the two feel attracted to each other.

Their attraction soon turns into love, and the duo starts living together. Although a lot of issues bother Asish and Aisha about their future, they finally decide to settle down together. However, Ashish wants to once introduce Aisha to his estranged wife and his family that includes his two children, who are almost of Aisha's age, and his parents in India.

This is where a massive drama starts as Ashish, who is not at all welcome to his own home by his family, finds himself in an extremely awkward situation between his estranged wife and girlfriend.

PERFORMANCES

Although De De Pyaar De is a romantic comedy, the film has a number of emotionally heavy scenes, which all the three lead actors pulled off really well. Ajay always suits best to play roles that require him to appear as a mature man with swag, and this film presents him in the same way. He portrays his character's desire to start a new life and also the mental agony he suffers in the hands of his family nicely enough.

Rakul Preet Singh is undoubtedly the life of the film. Apart from her sizzling avatar, Rakul's jovial and loud character in De De Pyaar De is a delight to watch.

Nonetheless, it is Tabu who is the most impactful in this film. She as a mature, responsible woman shines in every frame. Especially, the scene where she breaks down after supporting her onscreen ex-husband's affair showcases Tabu's acting skills to perfection.

The supporting cast of Alok Nath, Jimmy Shergill, Javed Jaffrey, Inayat Sood and others too did their part well.

POSITIVES

De De Pyaar De has a good dose of light humour, coupled with romance and emotional outburst in between. It is a well-directed film that showcases an unorthodox love story, taking good care of various other emotions. Bickering between Rakul and Tabu's characters is highly entertaining. All the songs are good to hear. The film is high in terms of performances too.

NEGATIVES

The only drawback of De De Pyaar De is it gets too silly at certain points. The scene showing Manjana tying Rakhi on Ashish's hands is rather unnecessary and inappropriate. There are a few other mindless incidents in the film, which can be pardoned considering it to be a rom-com.

VERDICT

Overall, despite being flawed at certain parts, De De Pyaar De is a good entertainer that dwells with various emotions and never makes you yawn.