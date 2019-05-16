De De Pyaar (Pyar) De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh is releasing this Friday, however, moviegoers have already lined up for the paid preview show which starts from 8 PM onwards on May 16. Not many people were aware about the preview shows but those who have watched it, have been pouring their thoughts about the film on social media.

According to the viewers, the first half of De De Pyar De is a mixture of a lot of funny moments, emotions and romance which keeps you hooked to your seats while the second half of the film keeps your interest intact in the narrative with a mix of emotions. Many people have found it entertaining and value for money, while some people felt the movie was somewhere in the middle.

Ajay Devgn's role of a 50-year-old falling for a girl (played by Rakul Preet Singh) much younger than him has managed to strike the right chord with the audience thanks to his impeccable comic timing and whistle-worthy dialogues. Tabu, who plays Ajay Devgn's ex-wife in De De Pyar De, has continued her flawless performance and bowled audience with her wit and powerful lines. Rakul Preet has turned out to be a surprise package in this romantic comedy and her sizzling chemistry with Ajay has turned the audience on.

Take a look at what audience has to say about De De Pyaar (Pyar) De on Twitter.

#DeDePyaarDe ..this summer the coolest one..smart ,sassy and supremely sexy this romcom is a riot with @ajaydevgn and Tabu in full form.'4 and a half stars. #luvranjan — SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) May 16, 2019

#DeDePyaarDe - A Movie 4 Every1. Treat 2 watch @ajaydevgn Sir & #Tabu Mam together on screen @Rakulpreet u r gonna crush millions of youth. Good 1st Half & very balanced 2nd half wid good mix of emotions&humour. Credit Goes 2 AkivAli & Congrats 2 whole team f DeDePyaarDe (3.75⭐) pic.twitter.com/sDE2UN1yL7 — Gaurav Mishra (@Gaurav_5599) May 16, 2019

#DeDePyaarDe - A Hindi film that begins with the sound of Tumbi and a Punjabi song in the opening titles. But wait....... It has a fabulous (mature) and novel, entertaining beginning too. — Bobby Talks Cinema (@bobbytalkcinema) May 16, 2019

#DeDePyaarDe 1st show Live review Film starts with a decent comedy scene. #AjayDevgan impresses with his swag from the very 1st scene while #Rakulpreet tries hard to be comic !! Btw nice start -- keep following for complete live review without any spoiler !! — Crazy 4 Bollywood (@crazy4bolly) May 16, 2019

#DeDePyaarDe-(4/5)@ajaydevgn acting was superb...and also his comedy timingg..@Rakulpreet looks so beautiful and her acting was simply superb....



First half- Mind blowing ....and comedy scenes were gooood..

Second half - good.. — Robinhood (@yaswanthsinha91) May 16, 2019

#DeDePyaarDe review : ⭐⭐⭐⭐.. All we can say is, this is the best Rom-Com movie of the year....@ajaydevgn @Rakulpreet and #Tabu are flawless, and @aloknath is super funny... Best mixture of Comedy, Romance, & Sentiments.. Thoroughly enjoyable, strongly recommended..Go for it — AlwaysBollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) May 16, 2019

#DeDePyaarDe ~ Best Bollywood Rom-Com of this decade. Lovely 1st half & Hilarious 2nd half with good mix of emotions. @ajaydevgn, @Rakulpreet & Tabu in terrific form (4.5☆/5) pic.twitter.com/2aso3OrhLP — Prince Prithvi (@PrincePrithvi) May 16, 2019

My Review #DeDePyaarDe Film Story Direction Screenplay is well-done Comedy Romance .. Acting For Actors @ajaydevgn Acting Outstanding He is Comic Delivery Very Very Good #Tabu He is fine Actor He is fine job @Rakulpreet He is good job .. He is One World Of Super Masala Film ! — Patil Vishwajit (@PatilVishwajit6) May 16, 2019

#DeDePyaarDe mast review aa rahe he Sunday book karna padega Another blockbuster From Ajay — G U N J A N (@itsboyGunjan) May 16, 2019