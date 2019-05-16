De De Pyaar De
De De Pyaar De poster featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet SinghTwitter

De De Pyaar (Pyar) De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh is releasing this Friday, however, moviegoers have already lined up for the paid preview show which starts from 8 PM onwards on May 16. Not many people were aware about the preview shows but those who have watched it, have been pouring their thoughts about the film on social media.

According to the viewers, the first half of De De Pyar De is a mixture of a lot of funny moments, emotions and romance which keeps you hooked to your seats while the second half of the film keeps your interest intact in the narrative with a mix of emotions. Many people have found it entertaining and value for money, while some people felt the movie was somewhere in the middle.

Ajay Devgn's role of a 50-year-old falling for a girl (played by Rakul Preet Singh) much younger than him has managed to strike the right chord with the audience thanks to his impeccable comic timing and whistle-worthy dialogues. Tabu, who plays Ajay Devgn's ex-wife in De De Pyar De, has continued her flawless performance and bowled audience with her wit and powerful lines. Rakul Preet has turned out to be a surprise package in this romantic comedy and her sizzling chemistry with Ajay has turned the audience on.

Take a look at what audience has to say about De De Pyaar (Pyar) De on Twitter.