De De Pyaar (Pyar) De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh has been one of the most awaited films since its trailer was released. Now considering initial reviews, looks like the wait was worth it.

De De Pyaar De is set to be released on Friday, but the makers decided to hold paid previews on Thursday. Apparently, the film got released in Dubai as well a day before, and has got good initial reviews from there. However, there are some who found the film silly and not so impactful.

Check some of the reviews of De De Pyaar De:

Gulf News: While majority of the film is immensely entertaining, a few twists in the second half seem laboured and bizarre. But before it turned ludicrous, director Ali manages to rein things in. 'DDPD' may not make you wiser in love, but it's a clear indication that loving or losing someone is one gloriously complicated and messy affair. So, take a plunge with 'DDPD' that doesn't scar you in any way. 3*/5*

Khaleej Times: The story is uncommon and can be relatable by the rich who live an extravagant lifestyle. For a middle class family or single screen audience, the movie is hard to digest. Also, it may be of interest to the men in 50s who wish for a younger girlfriend. 2*/5*

"Exclusive First Review #DeDePyaarDe from UAE Censor Board ! Best RomCom of 2019 !! @ajaydevgn Stole the Show all the way. He is in TOP Form ! @Rakulpreet is Surprise Package. #Tabu as always Nailed it. 4.5*/5* [sic]," Umair Sandhu tweeted.

"#DeDePyaarDe from UAE Censor Board ! Sure Shot BLOCKBUSTER ! All section of people will go gaga over this RomCom ! @ajaydevgn @Rakulpreet #Tabu & @jimmysheirgill gave Top Notch Performances. ½ [sic]," he added.

"It's interval and film #DeDePyaarDe is good entertaining film for me coz I am 40+! I am not too sure about young people, whether they will really like it coz it has nothing to do with reality as expected by promos and trailer. Music is superb [sic]," another critics KRK said.

"Director has lost his way in the 2nd half. He doesn't have story to carry forward, So now doing stupid things to take #DeDePyaarDe till climax [sic]," he added in second tweet.

"I thought that #DeDePyaarDe is a love story but not at all. Actually it's a crap story. Ajay Devgan is confused father and lover till the last scene, So he doesn't know whom he does love, wife or girlfriend. Means it's Waahiyaat film. So I give 2* to this nonsense film [sic]," he conluded.

Another critic Ronak said, "Quite a fun breezy watch so far gr8 2c @ajaydevgn playing his age with aplomb & attitude @Rakulpreet glamorous n confident gr8 easy chemistry with real dialogues looking fwd to @tabu in 2nd half. Her entry scene is pure gold. @TSeries @yrf".

Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De present Tabu as Ajay's onscreen ex-wife and Rakul as his lady love. The film also features Javed Jaffrey, Alok Nath, Jimmy Shergill among others.

