The real 'Singham' of Bollywood, Ajay Devgn, gave his fans the best gift ever on his 50th birthday by releasing the trailer of his upcoming next – De De Pyaar De. The film which is an out-and-out laugh riot has Tabu, Rakulpreet Kaur and Alok Nath in pivotal roles.

While fans kept gushing over the trailer of the film, many were quick to call out Ajay Devgn for teaming up with #metoo accused Alok Nath. With the #metoo movement gaining momentum, many surprising and well-known names had come up last year, one of them was veteran actor Alok Nath. Indian screenwriter, producer, director and the screenwriter of the hit 90s show – Tara - Vinta Nanda had given out a gut-wrenching account of the way she was assaulted by Nath.

Amidst all this, Ajay Devgn faced severe backlash for bringing Alok Nath on board when the case is still subjudice. However, shedding light on Alok being a part of the film, Ajay revealed that the film had already been shot by the time the accusations came out. He also refused to comment on the matter further.

When Luv Ranjan was asked about collaborating with Alok Nath, Devgn came forward to answer the question and said, "This is not the right place to talk about it. And the movie was completed prior to it (allegations of sexual misconduct against Alok Nath)."

The trailer of the film was released on Devgn's 50th birthday and in the film too, Ajay is seen playing a 50-year-old man who falls in love with a 26-year-old woman.

The film also stars Jaaved Jafferi and Jimmy Sheirgill in interesting roles. Ajay Devgn is currently busy with the shoot of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and will soon start shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR.