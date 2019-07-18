Ajay Devgn, who was some time ago was in controversy for working with rape-accused Alok Nath in De De Pyaar De, spoke about the #MeToo movement and his reason behind working with Alok.

The senior actor opined that one should not work with the guilty ones, but if someone is not proven guilty, it is unfair to shun them out.

"There's a difference between 'accused' and 'proven guilty. One must definitely not work with those proven guilty. But those who haven't been, we can't be unfair to them. What about their families? I know an accused, whose daughter was so traumatised, she stopped eating and going to school," Ajay told Filmfare.

Ajay was vehemently slammed earlier for having Alok, who is accused of raping a woman decades ago, in his movie. However, the actor had then clarified that Alok had shot for the film much before the accusations were made.

"Coming to the question of having worked with Mr Alok Nath in my film De De Pyar De, here I must put certain things in perspective. This film was supposed to be an October 2018 release. The shoot of the film got over by last September. The portions with Mr Alok Nath were canned by August in Manali The said portions were shot over 40 days across various sets and an outdoor location with a combination of over 10 actors. By the time the allegations came out (in October 2018) the actors in the film including me had already started work on other films," he had said.

Meanwhile, after the success of De De Pyaar De, Ajay has a couple of promising upcoming movies including Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Bhuj: The Pride of India.