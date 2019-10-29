The Bachchan Diwali bash saw the who's who of the industry in full attendance. From the Khans to the Kapoors, the biggest celebrities were present at the star-studded Diwali bash. While the Bachchan ladies looked stunning as always, one celebrity kid who stole the show was Nysa Devgn.

Nysa Devgn arrived in a beautiful white lehenga choli with her mother Kajol and brother Yug. Nysa looked gorgeous in the beautiful attire with her hair left open and a glowing face. What was unmissable was how the paparazzi reacted after looking at Nysa. Ever since her photo from the event has gone viral with fans of Ajay and Kajol complimenting Nysa on her beautiful face and wishing her the best for the future.

Celebrity kid-trolling is not something new and Nysa has always been towards the receiving end. From her dressing sense to her complexion, everything is put under the spotlight and the little girl gets unnecessarily trolled. Earlier this year, Nysa was trolled for her outfit at the airport. Later, Nysa was trolled for exiting a salon smiling a day after her grandfather's death.

Ajay Devgn has revealed that he and his family don't pay attention to trolls who make such comments using fake identities. "Jo Bhi yeh Karte hain, unka mindset bakwaas hota hai (The mindset of people who do these things is rubbish). So we too, don't bother about all that, nor do we pay any heed to such nonsensical comments made through fake identities," Devgn had revealed in an interview with Deccan Chronicle.

"Honestly speaking, those people don't really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling. She (Nysa) used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what," Devgn told IANS.

Talking about Nysa, Kajol had revealed that Ajay Devgn is quite paranoid when it comes to his children and at times gets over-possessive. She had revealed that when Nysa goes for a party and comes back late, Ajay sits by the door waiting for her to come back. He comes back inside only once she returns home. Among all the celebrity kids, a brilliant swimmer and an amazing cook, Nysa is the one to watch out for.