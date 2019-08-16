Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa's recent pictures on social media gave rise to speculations that the star kid underwent skin lightening treatment.

A couple of photos of Nysa in Juhu showed the girl sporting a shiny orange top paired with brown trousers. While she looked quite pretty in the casual get-up, it is her apparent fairer skin that grabbed a lot of attention.

The pictures of Ajay's daughter made a lot of netizens comment that she must have undergone some treatment to get fairer skin. People have been asserting that Nysa's skin colour suddenly appears to be fairer than before.

"She got her skin lightening treatment like her mother," said one on Instagram. "Did she get her skin lightening surgery done or it's just strong camera flashes???" commented another.

There are many such comments on her photos that speculate that the young star kid's apparent fairness is due to some treatment. Nysa's mother Kajol is also believed to have undergone skin lightening treatment as she looks much fairer now then during her active days in the industry.

Like other star kids, Nysa too remains under constant observation, and she is also often subjected to online trolling for various reasons. Even Ajay had earlier opened up about such trolls, and had expressed how this affects the family.

"Honestly speaking, those people don't really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling. She (Nysa) used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what," Devgn had told IANS.