If you are a celebrity, everything about you is bound to garner limelight and for celebrity kids, being under the spotlight is not something unexpected. In fact, in this age of social media, more often than not, these celebrity kids make more news than their celeb parents.

While media showers love on few celebrity kids, trolls have not been too kind towards some of the celebrity kids.

We had recently told you how Kajol and Ajay Devgn's 15-year-old daughter Nysa was trolled for her outfit at Mumbai airport. The young and beautiful daughter of the Devgn duo was wearing a light coloured hoodie dress which made her look absolutely stunning. However, the virtual army of trolls decided to bombard the picture with nasty comments about her choice of dress and style.

That wasn't the only instance when something like that had happened to Nysa Devgn. Earlier too, the pretty lady has been subjected to unnecessary trolling. Thus, when Kajol was spotted with her daughter at the airport recently, just like any protective mother, she was trying to shield her daughter from the paparazzi.

Kajol had shared on Karan Johar's coffee couch that their daughter is not inclined towards Bollywood as of now. However, whatever choices she would make, they both would support her in it.

Talking about Nysa, Kajol had revealed that Ajay Devgn is quite paranoid when it comes to his children and at times gets over-possessive. She had revealed that when Nysa goes for a party and comes back late, Ajay sits by the door waiting for her to come back. He comes back inside only once she returns home.

At such a young age, Nysa has developed quite a fashion sense and her outfits seem to be ticking all the right boxes, all the time. Among all the celebrity kids, a brilliant swimmer and an amazing cook, Nysa is the one to watch out for.