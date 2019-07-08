Breaking free from the shackles of the society, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor shouted out their love for each other to the world on the latter's 34th birthday. The two have officially come out as a couple and not shying away from showing their affection towards each other in public anymore. But there was a time when the lovebirds had to deny the mutual attraction after the entire Khan family had suspected their relationship.

It goes back to 2012, when Arjun was still waiting for his debut Bollywood film Ishaqzaade to release in theatres and Malaika was still married to Arbaaz Khan.

According to a report in The Telegraph, "Salman and his entire family had sat around the hall at home and put Arjun on the mat like an accused in a courthouse." Arjun was then questioned about his relationship with Malaika when she was still the daughter-in-law of the Khan family.

As a kid, Malaika along with her sister Amrita had seen their mother Joyce Polycarp getting divorced with her father Anil Arora. And they had seen their mother getting remarried and over the years getting along with their stepfather as well.

Arjun, on the other hand, had seen his father Boney Kapoor leaving his mother Mona Shourie for Sridevi. There was nothing left in Boney and Mona's relationship to work out as Sridevi was already pregnant with Boney's child when Mona got to know about their affair. The emotional trauma would choke up little Arjun in school triggering his asthma.

From watching their parents go separate ways to dealing with emotional trauma while growing up, there was a lot common between Arjun and Malaika. And perhaps the emotional connect made them fall for each other.

The two are currently in a happy phase of their relationship and still want to discover each other in public space and enjoy the comfort of being a couple.