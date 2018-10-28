Facebook-owned WhatsApp is finally bringing the stickers to make conversation even more fun on the world's most used messenger app.

The company announced that both the WhatsApp versions—iOS and Android—will allow the use of stickers not only from in-house pack but also third-party in coming weeks.

"Whether with a smiling teacup or a crying broken heart, stickers help you share your feelings in a way that you can't always express with words. To start, we're launching sticker packs created by our designers at WhatsApp and a selection of stickers from other artists," WhatsApp said in a statement.

For third-party sticker app creators, WhatsApp will offer a set of APIs and interfaces that allow them to build sticker apps that add stickers to WhatsApp on Android or iOS.

They can publish their sticker app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and users who download and install the app will be able to start sending those stickers right from within WhatsApp.

It has laid down some rules for the sticker app developers some include, each sticker should be an image that has a transparent background. Stickers must be exactly 512x512 pixels and each sticker must be less than 100 KB. For more information, users can go here.

In a related development, WhatsApp is planning to bring new security feature exclusively for Apple iPhone users.

The Facebook-owned company is testing a feature that takes help of the Touch ID in iPhone 8 Plus and older iPhones and the Face ID of the iPhone X, iPhone XS (& XS Max) and soon to be released iPhone XR.

Here's how it works:

Once activated, whenever the user tries to open the WhatsApp, he/she will be asked to register finger impression on the biometric sensor or show the face with eyes open to the TrueDepth camera in the front panel to get access.

If the user fails in pre-set attempts, he/she will be asked to type in the passcode or else there will no way they will be able to see or use the WhatsApp.

With additional security layer, it will be practically impossible for hackers or even close affiliates with ill intention to sneak into WhatsApp to see or steal sensitive information on WhatsApp for iOS version.

