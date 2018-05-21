Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp – the most popular instant messaging app with over a billion users around the world, is constantly improving to make communicating easier for users. Now, a new update has been spotted on some versions of WhatsApp, giving users the ultimate capability to perform group video calls.

Group video calling on WhatsApp has long been under development and a part of the rumour mill. The latest update to Android in the version 2.18.145 is allowing users more than one person on a group video call.

As noted by WaBetaInfo, not all users running the latest Android or iOS (v2.18.52) are getting this new feature, but it is exclusively available to some "very lucky" users. If you're already running the latest version of WhatsApp on Android or iOS, you can instantly check if the group video calling is supported by looking for a new "Add participant" button.

WhatsApp for iOS 2.18.52: group calls!

It’s available for a few users only and it doesn’t work with an invitation system.

You need to be ****VERY**** lucky!

The same is valid for Android beta 2.18.145+! pic.twitter.com/qsDprH3VBQ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 18, 2018

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to start video calling with more than one person on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Step 2: Choose the contact you'd wish to video call Step 3: Click on the "video" icon on the top right (Android) and place the call Step 4: If group video calling is supported, you'll see a new "Add participant" button Step 5: Click on the new button and choose the contact you'd like to welcome to a group video call

If you still haven't received the new feature, wait a bit as it might arrive sooner than later. The group video calls on WhatsApp come shortly after Facebook confirmed the same during the F8 Keynote. At the time of presentation, WhatsApp group video calling slide was shown with just four users. It's safe to say that WhatsApp will only support four users on a group video call at a time.

If you're eager to try out the new feature, our best guess is to wait for a couple of weeks until the feature is widely available to all users, across all platforms. On the other hand, Facebook is also working on bringing group video calling to Instagram as well. Stay tuned for updates.