Samay Raina's India's Got Latent is in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. After the immense backlash the show faced over Ranveer Allahbadia's statement, even AR Rahman couldn't stop himself from taking a jibe at the whole controversy. Rahman, who has given the music of Vicky Kaushal - Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhava, was present at the music launch event of the film.

AR Rahman takes a jibe

It was here that the Oscar winner roasted the show and how! Vicky Kaushal asked AR Rahman to describe his music with three emojis and pat came the music maestro's reply, "With mouth closed". Not just this, Rahman further added, "I think, past week we have seen what all happens when the mouth opens."

Surprised by the legend's comeback, Vicky said, "Talk about roasting" and the entire auditorium burst out laughing.

It all started when clips of the episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia aka 'Beer Biceps' and Apoorva Mukhija aka 'Rebel Kid' surfaced on social media. Ranveer's incest remark and Apoorva's crass language caused massive uproar. Amid the backlash, several police complaints were also filed against the panel and also against the show.

Samay Raina deletes all videos

So much so that Samay Raina deleted all the episodes from his channel and ensured cooperation with the authorities.

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."

Ranveer Allahbadia has reportedly lost close to 2 million followers ever since the controversy; several brands are reportedly pulling out of their endorsement deals with the influencer.

Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh unfollow

Amid the controversy, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh seem to have unfollowed Ranveer Allahbadia from their social media platform. On the other hand, celebs like Urfi Javed, Aly Goni, Bharti Singh, and Munawar Faruqui have come out in support of Samay Raina and his show.