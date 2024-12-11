AR Rahman, who gave us some memorable music in films like Amar Singh Chamkila and Aadujeevitam, was in the news recently and drew a lot of attention when he and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their divorce publicly after staying strong for over two decades.

Soon enough, reports started buzzing that the award-winning composer might take a break from his work. However, such conjecture was swiftly dismissed by his daughter, Khatija. And now, amid all of this, AR Rahman has been replaced in a promising upcoming project.

AR Rahman was initially supposed to be a part of Suriya's next film, Suriya 45, as its composer. Quite surprisingly, the makers recently announced that Sai Abhyankkar, a new-generation artist and musician, has now been brought on board as the sole music director for the upcoming RJ Balaji directorial.

While the exact reason for AR Rahman being dropped from the project remains unclear, many believe that the decision was influenced by the ongoing speculation about the artist taking a career break.

This news has brought disappointment to many fans, as they were eagerly anticipating the magical collaboration of AR Rahman and Suriya, reminiscent of their work in films like 24, Yuva, and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.

Sai Abhyankkar has made a name for himself as an independent artist known for his singles. He rose to fame with the track Katchi Sera, which was released earlier this year. His subsequent hit, Aasa Kooda, became a viral trendsetting piece across social media in no time.

In addition to Suriya 45 with RJ Balaji, Sai has also secured another mega project this year: the movie Benz. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and presented by Lokesh Kanagaraj as the fourth project under his LCU, Benz is creating a lot of buzz.

Coming back to Suriya 45, the actor has already begun working on the new project, following the debacle of his last release, Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva. If reports and speculations are to be believed, the movie is set against a fictional-fantastical backdrop.

Suriya and AR Rahman both had a tough year as both of them had to deal with backlashes due to their personal and professional reasons.