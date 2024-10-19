Suriya is gearing up for his next movie tentatively titled Suriya 45 which will be directed by RJ Balaji. The production team officially announced the project revealing that the music will be composed by AR Rahman.

Suriya shared the film's announcement poster with the caption "Thrilled!" while RJ Balaji shared the news and wrote, "We promise you all a BLOCKBUSTER entertainer."

The movie is said to be an action-packed thriller set in a village backdrop. The poster released has long sickles with tilaks and a Vel (spear) at the centre hinting at an intense storyline.

Suriya 45 also marks the fourth collaboration between Suriya and AR Rahman. They have previously worked together on films like Aayutha Ezhuthu Sillunu Oru Kaadhal and 24. Fans are eagerly awaiting how Rahman's music will elevate this new project.

Before Suriya 45 Suriya will be seen in the much-anticipated film Kanguva directed by Siva. The movie is a fantasy-action adventure featuring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani who are making their Tamil debut. The supporting cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Kovai Sarala. Set to release on November 14 2024 Kanguva is expected to be one of India's most expensive films.

The film will have Suriya in two different roles spanning multiple periods. The director has mentioned that the movie will focus on historical thrilling elements.

In addition to these projects, Suriya will also be seen in another movie tentatively titled Suriya 44 directed by Karthik Subbaraj. This film is expected to be a gangster drama with a period setting. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George and other notable actors playing important roles. With several big projects in the pipeline, Suriya's fans have much to look forward to.