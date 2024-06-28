The wait is finally over, and the makers of Kanguva has finalized the release date of this film. According to official sources, the film will be released in theaters on October 10.

Touted to be a high-octane action thriller, the film is directed by hitmaker Siva, and it will portray Suriya in the lead role.

Kanguva: A big-budget outing

According to reports, Kanguva is one of the most expensive movies ever made in the Tamil film industry.

The film is expected to handle a time-travel concept, and the makers have apparently used the possibilities of VFX to elevate the grandeur of Kanguva.

Kanguva marks Disha Patani's debut in the Tamil film industry.

Similarly, Bollywood star Bobby Deol will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in Kanguva.

Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar, and B. S. Avinash play other prominent roles in the movie.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for this movie, while Vetri Palanisamy has handled the cinematography.

The first look teaser of the movie which was released a few weeks back had received unanimously positive reviews from audiences, with critics praising the visuals and music.

The teaser also showcases adrenaline-pumping sequences, including battles, aerial action, and intense fight scenes.

The film will be released in both IMAX and 3D formats.

Suriya to lock horns with Alia Bhatt

As Kanguva will be released during Dusshera, this Suriya starrer will lock horns with Alia Bhatt's Jigra, which will also have its theatrical release on October 11.

Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala, and it is expected to be a thriller.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Jason Shah and Vedang Raina in other crucial roles.

The film is co-produced by Alia Bhatt's home banner, Eternal Sunshine Production, and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.