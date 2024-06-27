'Cringe, forced, Raha will make grumpy face': Alia Bhatt exudes charm in Elle Saab gown; Ranbir gives 50 shades of Kapoor vibes [Pics]

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt never fail to serve massive couple goals. Alia who is an avid social media user often drops pictures and videos from her photo shoots and recent outings. The couple last month were part of the grand pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The pre-wedding cruise get-together was in Italy and was a glamorous affair.

Who's who from the stars attended the cruise bash. The couple didn't share many videos and pictures from their bash. However, a few weeks back, Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Mukesh Ambani dropped pictures from cruise festivities.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look stunning in their elegant attire at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding masquerade.

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt took her social media and shared pictures with Ranbir from the elegant masquerade ball held during the festivities, showcasing their classy and radiant appearance.

The enchanting snapshots from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding festivities are all things love.

Alia gave a sneak peek into the elegant masquerade party, where Alia and Ranbir Kapoor looked stunning.

For the party, Alia has donned an Elie Saab couture from their Spring Summer 2024 collection. She wore a sage green dress with a corset top, a silk drape around the neck, and a bohemian bottom. She accessorized her look with matching heels and a black clutch.

Ranbir looked dapper in a maroon-black tuxedo with a white shirt and a black bow tie. His matching black eye mask grabbed eyeballs.

From oozing oomph to getting romantic the couple made a stylish pair.

Netizens had a different take on their loved-up cosy snapshots from the pre-wedding bash, a section of netizens said they are giving low-key 50 shades of Kapoor vibes, inspired by the film 50 Shades of Grey. Some said they looked cringe and if Raha saw she would make a grumpy face.

Instagram's famous fashion police Diet Sabya page also shared the pictures of Alia and Ranbir's party on their social media

A user wrote, "50 shades of Kapoor."

Another said, "Feels forced, cringe."

The third one said, "No chemistry visible except forced royalty."

Work Front

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'. he is shooting for Ramayana. Alia, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. She has wrapped up the shooting for her film Jigra.