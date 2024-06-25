Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are often papped inspecting the under-construction site of their new multi-storeyed house in Mumbai's Bandra. The couple along with their daughter Raha are often papped at the construction site.

On Tuesday morning, Alia, Neetu, and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted inspecting the development of the under-construction Krishnaraj bungalow.

Several videos and pictures of Alia and Ranbir inspecting the work in progress at their bungalow were shared by paparazzi on their respective social media pages.

'Cold vibes between Alia – Neetu': Fans school Alia for not holding her MIL's hand as they visit construction house with Ranbir and Raha

A clip shows, Alia carefully stepping down the stairs, while Ranbir is holding Raha. However, Alia turns to take Raha in her arms but Ranbir refuses as he holds Raha close to him.

The clip further shows Neetu stepping down carefully, while Alia is standing there. Netizens on social media found something off between Neetu and Alia's body language.

They were of the view that no one was holding Neetu's hand as she stepped down, nor Alia nor Ranbir.

A section of netizens saw Neetu and Alia didn't talk to look at each other as they exited the under-construction site.

And in no time netizens predicted that something was not right between Neetu and Alia Bhatt.

They even schooled Ranbir Kapoor for only taking care of Alia and Raha.

Another video shows Alia taking Raha as they enter the under-construction site.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "No help was shown to the mother.."

Another mentioned, "Had it been her mother, Soni, she would have given a helping hand."

The third one said, "The cold vibe between Neetu and Alia Bhatt.."

Raha's grumpy facial expression went viral once again as she was in her mom Alia's arms.

Fans were reminded of Rishi Kapoor, while some felt that Raha was a copy of Alia.

One fan wrote, "Her face is almost as if Rishi Kapoor reincarnated and is constantly saying why am I back here again ."

Another fan commented, "She looks exactly like Rishi sir, both her face and eyes."

Who wore What?

Both Raha and Alia twinned in beige outfits, sporting similar hairstyles with their hair tied in buns. Ranbir wore a white T-shirt, black shorts, sneakers, and dark sunglasses. While Neetu Kapoor wore a white oversized shirt, dark sunglasses.

Property to be registered in the name of Raha

As per reports, "As the construction of the property is nearing completion, a new report claims that Ranbir and Alia will register the property in their daughter Raha Kapoor's name, potentially making her the richest baby in Bollywood."

Ranbir and Alia's daughter will have an entire floor

Ranbir and Alia have been monitoring the KrishnaRaj bungalow which has been under renovation for a while. The luxury property was purchased by the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 1980. It has been their home with kids Ranbir and Riddhima for around 35 years.

A report says, "Ranbir and Alia are both equally investing their hard-earned money to make their dream house. The house will cost more than Rs 250 crore once it's all done. This will become the most expensive bungalow in the Mumbai area compared with Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa."

It is also speculated that after the bungalow is ready the entire 'Kapoor Khandaan' will stay together under one roof."

The property was owned by the late veteran actor Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Kapoor. Ranbir has now inherited it and the construction has been going on for over a year.

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022, after dating for a long time, at their current Mumbai residence—a luxurious apartment in a building named Vastu. The couple, in June, announced that Alia was expecting their first child. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022 and has been living with her parents in Vastu.

Work Front

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'. he is shooting for Ramayana. Alia, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. She has wrapped up the shooting for her film Jigra.