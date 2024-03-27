Holi was celebrated with great favour across the globe. From Bachchans to Ambanis and Akhtars to TV celebs enjoyed Holi with their industry friends. Ankita Lokhande, Shehnaaz Gill, Nia Sharma, and Ekta Kapoor among others were smeared in the vibrant colours of festivity.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai and rang in the festival of colours Holi with her husband Nick, daughter Malti Marie and family in India. A day after Priyanka Chopra's pictures and video from the Holi celebrations went viral, she shared the pictures from her Holi festivities.

They celebrated Holi in Delhi. The pictures and videos show Priyanka and Mannara grooving to dhol beats, playing with colours, and spending time with family. Priyanka's relatives were seen applying colour to Malti's face.

Priyanka shares pictures

In the set of pictures, Priyanka was seen posing with Malti Marie in her arms and Nick by her side. The family opted for white outfits. In other pictures and videos uploaded, her mom Madhu Chopra and cousin Mannara Chopra were also seen.

Priyanka Chopra captioned the post "Holi was lit. Thank you @tam2cul @sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun."

Mannara was seen dancing with Priyanka and Nick

Meanwhile, netizens noted that Parineeti is missing from the Holi bash despite Parineeti's parents being seen enjoying Holi with Priyanka and Nick.

A user mentioned, "Why isn't Priyanka not there.."

Another mentioned, "Parineeti missing?"

Priyanka Chopra attended Ambani's event in Mumbai

Priyanka was recently in India where she first attended Isha Ambani's pre-Holi bash and then announced her upcoming production WOMB (Women of My Billion) a documentary which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

She then visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya with Nick and Malti Marie.

Work front

Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, and The Bluff, with Karl Urban. She is also expected to make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.