Raha kisses papa Ranbir Kapoor on his cheeks twice, Alia turns Raha's face as paps flash camera lights on baby girl's face [Watch]

After the grand pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Anant Amban that was held in Jamnagar, in the month of March 204.

The billionaires hosted yet another pre-wedding bash at the luxurious cruise.

The theme of which is 'La Vita E Un Viaggio' (life is a voyage). Who's who from the Bollywood celebs are on board and are enjoying the voyage from Italy to France and back to Italy.

At the celebration, rapper Pitbull and renowned singer Andrea Bocelli, Katty Perry, and Backstreet Boys among other celebs performed over the weekend.

Celebs who attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding on Cruise

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, Disha Patani and Karisma Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan.

Raha kisses papa Ranbir Kapoor on his cheeks twice, and smiles at the media, Alia turns Raha's face as paps flash camera lights on the girl's face [Watch]

On Sunday late at night, celebs were spotted returning back to Mumbai. After Salman Khan and other celebs. Paps clicked Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with their daughter in the wee hours at Mumbai's Kalina airport.

Ranbir being a doting daddy was seen holding his daughter in arms. As Raha was in Ranbir's arms she kissed daddy Ranbir twice on the cheeks. As they got into their car, paparazzi hovered around Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to click Raha Kapoor.

Ranbir, Alia and Raha sat together in the back seat of the star.

Ranbir also gestured paps to lower their voice and not flash camera lights on her. Paps were screaming and calling Raha's name, she was scared but later smiled seeing the cameras. As paps, didn't stop flashing lights on Raha, Alia turned Raha's face towards Ranbir as Raha was looking at the paps.

Fans couldn't stop gushing seeing Alia and Ranbir with Raha.

In fact, Raha kissing Ranbir was truly unmissable.

A user wrote, "Self-sufficient parents, nice to see them roaming without a troupe of nannies!"

Another person wrote, "Omg, how cute the way Raha gives a kiss to her papa's cheek, aww." "

A user wrote Alia looks happy, and so does Raha. Like mother, like daughter."

The third one said, "The way Alia turns the face of Raha,,"

A recent fan post shared an adorable picture of Alia with her daughter Raha. The picture shows Alia, dressed in a yellow outfit, holding Raha who is seen enjoying an ice cream and is dressed in a cute white dress. "Alia Bhatt with her daughter at Anant Ambani's 2nd pre-wedding adorable pic of mumma & Rara Raha was seen eating ice cream," the fan page captioned the image.

Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan. Atlee among others was also papped at Mumbai's Kalina airport.

Between May 28 and June 1 were on a luxury cruise, on a journey from Italy to the south of France, spanning 4,380 kilometres. On May 29, the celebration kicked off with a welcome lunch, followed by a 'Starry Night'- themed evening gala. The festivities ended on June 1 in Portofino, Italy.