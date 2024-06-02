Anant Ambani-Radhika's Cruise party: Ranbir Kapoor -SRK's chit-chat, Janhvi- Shikhar's PDA, Salman, MS Dhoni pose with guests [Pics]

After the grand pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Anant Amban that was held in Jamnagar, in March 2024. The billionaires hosted yet another bash at the luxurious cruise.

The theme of which is 'La Vita E Un Viaggio' (life is a voyage). Who's who from the Bollywood celebs are on board and are enjoying the voyage from Italy to France and back to Italy.

This weekend's star-studded event on the French Riviera was filled with the Ambani family's candid moments, celebrations, celebs and fireworks.

Inside Ambanis bash in Italy: Anant Ambani-Radhika hold hands, Ranbir-SRK bond with AbRam Janhvi- Shikhar's PDA, Salman, MS Dhoni pose with guests

At the celebration, rapper Pitbull and renowned singer Andrea Bocelli, Katty Perry, and Backstreet Boys among other celebs performed over the weekend.

Shah Rukh Khan Spotted With Family, Janhvi Kapoor's PDA With Shikhar Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan. Ibrahim was seen clicking pics and being all touristy. Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan were seen having a moment.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding a star-studded affair

One video that has now gone viral shows, Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya sharing a mushy moment. She was spotted feeding Shikhar at the event.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen getting cosy. Ms Dhoni and Salman Khan were seen posing with guests.

Disha Patani was seen looking sensuous in a parrot green gown.

A video shows Shah Rukh, Ranbir and AbRam can be seen interacting with each other. King Khan's hairdo caught his attention.

Fans compared his look with that of Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

A video shows Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant and Radhika in Portofino, Italy.

Wedding to be held on July 12

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and business tycoon Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant will get married on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. According to the 'formal' wedding invitation, the ceremonies will conclude on July 14 with 'Mangal Utsav'.

"With the blessings of Smt Kokilaben & Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, Smt Purnimaben & Shri Ravindrabhai Dalal, we are delighted to invite you to celebrate the union of our son Anant & Radhika, daughter of Smt Shaila & Shri Viren Merchant," the wedding invitation read.

Katy Perry and Pitbull performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise bash.

A look at the wedding festivities:

Shubh Vivaah (Auspicious Wedding): July 12, Friday, Dress code: Indian traditional

Shubh Aashiwad (Divine Blessings): July 13, Saturday, Dress code: Indian Formal

Mangal Utsav (Wedding Reception): July 14, Sunday, Dress Code: Indian Chic.

Sharing the post, ANI wrote, "Anant Ambani and Radhika's Wedding to be held in Mumbai on 12th July at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. Wedding to be performed in the traditional Hindu Vedic way. The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, 12th July with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Saturday, 13th July will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings. Sunday, 14th July, will be the Mangal Utsav or the Wedding Reception."