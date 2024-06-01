Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash is taking place a luxurious cruise, whose theme is 'La Vita E Un Viaggio' (life is a voyage). Who's who from the Bollywood celebs are on board and are enjoying the voyage from Italy to France and back to Italy.

Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor, Karan Johar, Orry, Ananya, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more celebs are at the cruise.

'Cringe, why is he always so energetic..?': Ranveer Singh spins Orry; dances with Guru Randhawa and Veer Pahariya at Anant Radhika's cruise bash

A digital creator who is one of the guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding has taken to social media and shared inside videos from the four-day grand celebrations.

Ranveer Singh who is known for his infectious energy and his high voltage aura never fails to charm his fans.

At Ambani's cruise party, the actor once again enthralled his fans with his breathtaking dance moves.

In one of the videos from the night, Guru Randhawa was seen singing his popular songs. The dad-to-be Ranveer Singh set the stage ablaze with his dance moves. and was seen grooving his heart out.

The viral clip shows Ranveer, Veer Pahariya and internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry dancing like there's no tomorrow.

In the clip, Ranveer lifts Veer Pahariya and spins him.

Seeing Ranveer Singh in energetic mode, netizens had mixed reactions to his dance videos

A section of netizens said, it looked cringe and did not suit him. While some fans were of the view that, Ranveer should take care of his wife rather than doing nacch-gaana on the cruise.

Take a look

A user wrote, " He is always high on energy.."

Another mentioned, "Cringe.."

The third user said, "Why does he do so over..??"

Ambani's pre-wedding bash: Details

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala on a luxury cruise is being held from May 29 to June 1, 2024. Several Bollywood A-listers and famous global personalities are marking their presence at the cruise bash. While a strict no-phone policy has reportedly been imposed, pics and videos from Anant Radhika's cruise pre-wedding are doing rounds on social media.

The Ambanis are taking their guests on a luxury cruise from Italy to Southern France and back, covering over 4,000 kilometres by sea, reports stated.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and business tycoon Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant will get married on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. According to the 'formal' wedding invitation, the ceremonies will conclude on July 14 with 'Mangal Utsav'.

"With the blessings of Smt Kokilaben & Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, Smt Purnimaben & Shri Ravindrabhai Dalal, we are delighted to invite you to celebrate the union of our son Anant & Radhika, daughter of Smt Shaila & Shri Viren Merchant," the wedding invitation read.

Anant Ambani and Radhika’s Wedding to be held in Mumbai on 12th July at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. Wedding to be performed in accordance with the traditional Hindu Vedic way.



The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, 12th July with the auspicious Shubh… pic.twitter.com/YKnaAIAs7o — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

A look at the wedding festivities:

Shubh Vivaah (Auspicious Wedding): July 12, Friday, Dress code: Indian traditional

Shubh Aashiwad (Divine Blessings): July 13, Saturday, Dress code: Indian Formal

Mangal Utsav (Wedding Reception): July 14, Sunday, Dress Code: Indian Chic.

Sharing the post, ANI wrote, "Anant Ambani and Radhika's Wedding to be held in Mumbai on 12th July at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. Wedding to be performed in the traditional Hindu Vedic way. The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, 12th July with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Saturday, 13th July will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings. Sunday, 14th July, will be the Mangal Utsav or the Wedding Reception."