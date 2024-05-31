The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are underway on a cruise, along with a group of Bollywood actors.

So far, actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar were photographed at Mumbai airport earlier this week, leaving for the celebrations. Cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife and daughter were also spotted leaving for the European cruise.

Celebs at cruise

Unlike the first pre-wedding, the second pre-wedding festivities have kept fans asking for more inside pictures and videos and unfortunately, limited pictures and videos are being shared on social media, and that too only by fan pages.

The fans are hoping to see more Bollywood stars donning glamorous outfits after the 'Jamnagar jamboree' in March. However, it seems like the Italian cruise is quite a toned-down celebration.

The famous 90s boy band Backstreet Boys performed at the cruise. The videos and pictures have been shared by various fan pages.

Ananya Panday shared some candid pictures with a beautiful view.

Ananya Panday took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a bunch of beautiful pictures from Rome. One picture shows a beautiful stone bridge on a canal or a river, surrounded by trees. Another picture shows Ananya in a Chanel slip dress, posing for the camera in a street flanked by old buildings, without any makeup and her hair tied in a messy bun.

Ranveer Singh was also posing with the guests. Looking dapper as ever in a long beard and low neck satin blue shirt.

Deepika didn't accompany Ranveer on the cruise.

The Ambanis are taking their guests on a luxury cruise from Italy to Southern France and back, covering over 4,000 kilometres by sea, reports stated.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and business tycoon Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant will get married on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. According to the 'formal' wedding invitation, the ceremonies will conclude on July 14 with 'Mangal Utsav'.

"With the blessings of Smt Kokilaben & Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, Smt Purnimaben & Shri Ravindrabhai Dalal, we are delighted to invite you to celebrate the union of our son Anant & Radhika, daughter of Smt Shaila & Shri Viren Merchant," the wedding invitation read.

A look at the wedding festivities:

Shubh Vivaah (Auspicious Wedding): July 12, Friday, Dress code: Indian traditional

Shubh Aashiwad (Divine Blessings): July 13, Saturday, Dress code: Indian Formal

Mangal Utsav (Wedding Reception): July 14, Sunday, Dress Code: Indian Chic.

Sharing the post, ANI wrote, "Anant Ambani and Radhika's Wedding to be held in Mumbai on 12th July at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. Wedding to be performed by the traditional Hindu Vedic way. The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, 12th July with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Saturday, 13th July will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings. Sunday, 14th July, will be the Mangal Utsav or the Wedding Reception."

In March 2024, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, in which who's who from the Bollywood and Hollywood and business tycoons attended the event.

Indian corporate giants like Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani, and Adar Poonawala were also in attendance, along with cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma. Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump among others graced the first pre-wedding festivities.