After the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchants that were held in March 2024, in Jamnagar, the Ambanis are enjoying round 2 of the grand celebrations. Yes, you heard that right.

The Ambani family is hosting another pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant between May 29 and June 1. On Sunday, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raha among others were spotted at Mumbai's private airport as they jetted off to attend the pre-wedding festivities.

Orry shares inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

On Wednesday morning, a few other celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport as they made their way to Italy for the cruise festivities.

Among them were Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, Disha Patani and Karisma Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh with family and others.

Orry, already on the cruise, shared some breathtaking pictures of the location on his Instagram story. The second pre-wedding has already kick-started and the first batch of celebs are enjoying the cruising life with the soon-to-be weds.

The luxury cruise will embark on a picturesque 4,380-kilometre journey from Italy to the South of France and back.

Let's take a look at the itinerary

May 29: On Board Paleremc

Theme: "Welcome Lunch"

Dress Code: Classic Cruise

May 29: On Board at Sea

Theme: 'STARRY NIGHT'

Dress Code: Western Formals

May 30: On Land Rome

Theme: 'ROMAN HOLIDAY'

Dress Code: Tourist Chic Attires

May 30: On Board

Theme: LA DOLCE FAR NIENTE

Dress Code: Retro

May 30: TOGA PARTY

May 31: On Board

Theme: 'V TURNS ONE UNDER THE SUN'

Dress Code: Playful

May 31: On Land Cannes

Theme: LE MASQUERADE

Dress code: Black the Masquerade

May 31: On Board

Theme: PARDON MY FRENCH (after party)

June 1: On land Portofino

Theme : 'LA DOLCE VITA'

Dress code: Italian summer.

Unlike last time, a strict no-phone policy will be in effect aboard the cruise to safeguard the intimate moments shared by the couple. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12.